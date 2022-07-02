Roughly a quarter of Atlanta flights were delayed to start holiday weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Friday, roughly a quarter of flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to FlightAware data, 26 percent of flights leaving ATL were delayed, while 24 percent of flights arriving to ATL were delayed on Friday.

Roughly three percent of all flights on Friday were canceled.

“I’m not sure where I’m sleeping yet. They did give me a little toiletry kit with toothbrush, toothpaste, some deodorant, some body wash,” said Jimmy Weekley, whose flight out of Atlanta was delayed overnight.

“I guess people would just like an answer of what really happened. Why everything was delayed. We just want to know,” Weekley said in an interview with CBS46 on Friday.

CBS46 asked Delta about the cause of the delay for Weekley’s flight to Key West.

It was originally slated to leave around 5 p.m. on Friday. It’s now scheduled to leave at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson said weather issues on top of air traffic control staff shortages in Florida grounded this Delta crew.

“We apologize for this experience,” said a spokesperson for Delta.

“Delta teams continue to safely manage through the compounding of weather and air traffic control and their impact on available flight crew duty time as well as planned aircraft placement.”

The spokesperson added that they are working to accommodate passengers impacted by these delays.

On Friday, city officials and the Fulton County District Attorney held a press conference reminding travelers it’s illegal to carry firearms through security.

“There are ways to carry firearms safely but what you can’t do is bring them on the plane,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Airport officials said already this year they’ve confiscated more than 200 firearms at the airport, the most of any airport in the country.

“I do think it is something someone can do carelessly but it still can have tragic effects if that gun is allowed to be gotten by a criminal and if we make sure that this is an issue that is repeatedly said so that people are not careless we will be able to combat anything that would do,” said Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

According to airport officials, more than 1.7 million travelers will pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this weekend.

