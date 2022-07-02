Advertisement

Stonecrest hosts first annual Impact Festival to promote healthy lifestyles

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) - The first annual Impact Festival hosted by a local community church was held in Stonecrest on Saturday afternoon.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted the family-friendly event which featured performing artists, choirs, dancers and musicians.

The event also included free healthcare screenings and resources to help attendees adopt healthier lifestyles.

