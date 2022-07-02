Travel headaches continue at Atlanta’s airport on busy holiday weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Airport officials estimated the number of travelers to come through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has increased from 1.7 million to 2 million during the July 4 holiday weekend.

The travel headaches have continued as 310 total delays and 48 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport were reported as of Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve been praying for the best. I’ve been stuck in Atlanta for two days and I’ve got to get out of here,” said one traveler.

On Friday, roughly a quarter of flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. According to FlightAware data, 26 percent of flights leaving ATL were delayed, while 24 percent of flights arriving to ATL were delayed on Friday.

Roughly three percent of all flights on Friday were canceled.

