Officials evacuate Centennial Olympic Park due to approaching storm

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Centennial Olympic Park has been evacuated due to the pending storm until it is deemed safe, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several metro Atlanta counties including Clayton, Henry and Upton.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Jonesboro, moving southeast at 10 mph.

CBS46 News and Peachtree TV has been gearing up for the Look Up Atlanta festivities in the park Sunday afternoon.

Gate L is still locked at the park as people tried to enter ahead of the holiday festivities.

Park officials are not allowing people in the park as the threat of thunderstorms lingers over the area.

