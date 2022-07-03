Officials evacuate Centennial Olympic Park due to approaching storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Centennial Olympic Park has been evacuated due to the pending storm until it is deemed safe, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Look Up Atlanta Update



Centennial Olympic Park is under temporary evacuation due to severe weather in downtown Atlanta. All guests should exit the Park for @GWCC_ATL Buildings A & B lobbies.



Look Up Atlanta is currently postponed and will resume once severe weather has passed. pic.twitter.com/aPMx8k3wgz — Centennial Park (@centennial_park) July 3, 2022

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several metro Atlanta counties including Clayton, Henry and Upton.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Jonesboro, moving southeast at 10 mph.

SEVERE STORM | A broken cluster of storms capable of gusty winds and hail up to the size of quarters is moving south, southeast near and south of Forest Park. Keep severe weather alerts turned on in the @cbs46 First Alert Weather App, just in case.#firstalertatl #gawx pic.twitter.com/IPMUFr4zOp — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) July 3, 2022

CBS46 News and Peachtree TV has been gearing up for the Look Up Atlanta festivities in the park Sunday afternoon.

Gate L is still locked at the park as people tried to enter ahead of the holiday festivities.

Park officials are not allowing people in the park as the threat of thunderstorms lingers over the area.

