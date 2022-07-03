FIRST ALERT: Hot And Humid, Scattered Late Day Storms
Temperatures will be in the low 90′s with heat indices in the upper 90′s to 100 degrees!
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -
Partly sunny, warm and humid with late day showers and storms. The storms should wind down after sunset. The Fourth of July will be hot and humid but the storms late in the day will not be as widespread as today so your fireworks forecast should go off without a hitch!
