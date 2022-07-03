FIRST ALERT | Scattered downpours will bubble up through early evening!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The stagnant summer weather pattern that has been delivering day-after-day of warmth, humidity and day-time thunderstorms lingers for yet another day...

Temperatures are peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s with the humidity factored in. A few communities could peak between 95° and 97°, with a ‘feels like’ temperature closer to 100°.

Heat has allowed scattered showers and thunderstorms to bubble up across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. Not everyone will get poured on, but hit-or-miss storms will roam the area through sunset; gradually falling apart through early evening. A couple storms may become strong or severe and produce gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

No changes to the forecast. Scattered thunder-boomers flare up in the afternoon and, gradually, diminish this evening. @cbs46 https://t.co/GkSA4v7ttJ — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) July 3, 2022

“When thunder roars, move indoors.”

The same general weather pattern lingers through next week...

FIRST ALERT | With no real change in the upper-level weather pattern, we can expect more of the same for the next several days. Mornings will be muggy, afternoons hot and humid. Isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop each day through next weekend. Don’t cancel any day-time plans, but remain aware of the chance of stormy weather and have a ‘plan b’ just in case.

