Man dies after reportedly drowning at Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier drowning
Lake Lanier drowning(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A dive team has recovered the body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned at Lake Lanier Saturday.

According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier.

Officials say the man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he died.

The identity of the man and the information surrounding his death has not yet been released.

