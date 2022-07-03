Man hit by car, killed while walking in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Marietta man has died after being hit by a car on Austell Road at Barber Road in Cobb County Sunday.

Police said the man who is 49-year-old, was walking west across Austell Road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car traveling northbound.

According to police the man who has not been identified was redirected in a northerly direction and came to uncontrolled rest on the eastern shoulder of Austell Road near 1429 Austell Road.

The driver of the car was seen leaving the scene north on Austell Road, police said.

Police are now looking for what they believe is a Chevrolet with damage consistent with a pedestrian strike near the front bumper of the car.

The car may have had a plastic “chain” design license plate frame that is now damaged and missing pieces.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

