Multi-car crash leads to suicide attempt, man in critical condition

NORTH DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after witnesses told authorities a man crashed into multiple cars at a gas station in Paulding County and shot himself in the head in a suicide attempt Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to Al’s Exxon gas station located at 30 Highway 101 around 10 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash and possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a white GMC Sierra truck was traveling south on Georgia 101 toward the Georgia 120 intersection when a vehicle drove off of the roadway and through the sign of Al’s Exxon, striking multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the gas station.

Witnesses told officers on the scene that the truck driver brandished a handgun and allegedly shot himself in the head. The driver was rushed to an Atlanta area hospital where he is in critical condition.

The name of the driver will not be released due to the family not being notified, according to officials.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is investigating the motor vehicle accident portion of this incident and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suicide portion of this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department or the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047.

