Peachtree Road Race back to normal after pandemic precautions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -An Atlanta tradition continues: the Peachtree Road Race is back to normal in the morning after two years of pandemic precautions.

“We’re super excited. 2019 was the last time we had a normal Peachtree weekend and that was our 50th running, so it’s a little bit of a ‘Back to the Future’ type feel for us,” said Rich Kenah, the CEO of the Atlanta Track Club.

After a virtual race in 2020 and a split-up race in 2021, the race is back to its old self, seeing some 55,000 runners.

“So tomorrow’s Peachtree is a 10k, six miles, but it’s a marathon in terms of planning, so we start, we really started 3 years ago or this,” said Kenah.

A lot of that planning goes into the race’s route from Lenox Square to Piedmont Park.

Roads have already started closing tonight, so if you’re driving now through tomorrow at noon, expect closures from Buckhead all the way to Midtown.

All of those closed roads makes parking tricky tomorrow. If you’re racing, the MARTA train is starting up early for the event at 4 a.m. The bus service starts at 5 a.m.

Uber and Lyft are also an option, with drop off points at GA 400 and Lenox road, Peachtree Road and Narmore Drive, and East Paces Ferry and Roxboro Roads.

And don’t forget about physically being prepared. Last year’s race winner says it’s about more than training.

“Start hydrating really well tonight, and then tomorrow when the sun is shining, pace yourself and then every water station you don’t have to drink the water, just pour it over your head,” said Sam Chelanga.

Of course, it’s not just runners out in the morning. Thousands of fans are expected too.

“it’s one of the things that I enjoy the most and I know most athletes love, it’s we like to know that we’re part of the big picture,” said Chelanga.

There are barriers set up along the race route already for fans to stand behind and cheer from tomorrow. The race starts at 7 a.m.

