Tori Cooper takes on Rodney Harris in cornhole game at Look Up Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As hundreds continue to enter into Centennial Olympic Park to celebrate Look Up Atlanta, our own CBS46 Reporter Tori Cooper and our meteorologist Rodney Harris competed in a game of cornhole.

Before the friendly competition began, Rodney shouted, “are you ready to lose?”

Tori defeated Rodney by making three out of her four attempts. Rodney did not hit on any of his attempts, but the two had a lot of fun in the process.

CBS46 reporter Tori Cooper and meteorologist Rodney Harris compete in cornhole (CBS46 News)

This year’s celebration is in honor of America’s 246th birthday and will showcase the best of Atlanta including its sports teams, cultural diversity, food and art before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The celebration will feature performances by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Youth Orchestra and singer Angelica Hale, who appeared on “America’s Got Talent.”

Players from Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Dream will be in attendance and Black Hawk helicopters from the Georgia National Guard will perform a flyover.

