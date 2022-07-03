Two Gwinnett Police cars hit on I-85 early Sunday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Gwinnett Police patrol cars were struck while working a separate incident Sunday morning on Interstate 85.

Police said it happened north of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and that both of the patrols were unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

The Gwinnett Police Department reminds drivers the Georgia Move-Over Law requires drivers to move-over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on or near the roadway, and if traffic is too heavy to move-over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and to be prepared to stop.

