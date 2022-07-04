2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race | Results

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tens of thousands of people attended the Peachtree Road Race Monday.

The 6.2 mile race started at the intersection of Lenox Parkway and Peachtree Road in Buckhead to the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street at Piedmont Park in Midtown.

AJC Peachtree Road Race Winners:

Elite Men: 22-year-old Rhonex Kipruto from Atlanta finished in 27 minutes 26 seconds.

Elite Women: 27-year-old Senbere Terefi from West Chester, Pennsylvania finished in 30 minutes 49 seconds.

Men Wheelchair: 23-year-old Daniel Romanchuk from Champaign, Illinois finished in 18 minutes 38 seconds.

Women Wheelchair: 30-year-old Susannah Scaroni from Urbana, Illinois finished in 21 minutes 14 seconds.

Click here for a list of full results.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.