Atlanta Braves celebrating 4th of July with fireworks show after game tonight
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The St. Louis Cardinals are in town for a 4-game series against the Atlanta Braves.
The first game is happening tonight on the Fourth of July. There will be a fireworks show after the game.
The Braves are coming into the series with a 46-34 record after winning two out of three over the Cincinnati Reds.
