Advertisement

Atlanta Braves celebrating 4th of July with fireworks show after game tonight

Atlanta Braves celebrating 4th of July at game
By Fred Kalil
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The St. Louis Cardinals are in town for a 4-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

The first game is happening tonight on the Fourth of July. There will be a fireworks show after the game.

The Braves are coming into the series with a 46-34 record after winning two out of three over the Cincinnati Reds.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado...
Speculation grows about Freddie Freemans departure from Braves amid reports
Casey Motter Braves PA Announcer
Atlanta Braves PA announcer Casey Motter dies, officials announce
Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play Braves
Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play former team
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson rounds first on a leadoff home run in the first inning of a...
Swanson homers twice, Braves hold on to beat Giants 7-6