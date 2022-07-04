Atlanta Braves celebrating 4th of July with fireworks show after game tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The St. Louis Cardinals are in town for a 4-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

The first game is happening tonight on the Fourth of July. There will be a fireworks show after the game.

The Braves are coming into the series with a 46-34 record after winning two out of three over the Cincinnati Reds.

