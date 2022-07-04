FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this evening may impact 4th Of July fireworks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see a few showers and storms tonight that could impact fireworks this evening. Thankfully, the threat of storms diminishes after sunset with only hit and miss storms in the forecast. There is a 30% chance of rain tonight. It will remain very muggy and warm, with temperatures only dropping to the mid 70s tonight.
Tuesday Forecast: Muggy and hot! Scattered afternoon rain and storms.
High temperature: 91
Normal High: 90
Chance of rain: 40%
What You Need To Know:
We’ll see slightly lower rain chances Wednesday and Thursday (30%) with higher rain chances this weekend. It will remain hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s through the rest of the work week. There is a FIRST ALERT Saturday for higher rain chances that could impact outdoor plans.
