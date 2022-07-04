Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Scattered T-Storms July 4th Afternoon & Evening

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The hot & humid pattern with scattered t-storms each day continues through the week.

July 4th Forecast: Patchy morning fog gives way to partly sunny skies and scattered afternoon and evening t-storms.

High: 91° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 40% PM

Spotty PM T-storms
What You Need to Know:

An upper level high pressure sits over us this week, keeping it hot and humid with highs in the low 90s each day. Moisture is trapped underneath this high pressure, meaning it will be extremely humid and spotty t-storms are likely each afternoon and evening. Feels like temps top out above 100 most days this week.

Spotty PM T-storms
Very high humidity this week.
Very high humidity this week.(cbs46)

