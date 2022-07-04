First Alert Forecast: Scattered T-Storms July 4th Afternoon & Evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The hot & humid pattern with scattered t-storms each day continues through the week.

July 4th Forecast: Patchy morning fog gives way to partly sunny skies and scattered afternoon and evening t-storms.

High: 91° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 40% PM

What You Need to Know:

An upper level high pressure sits over us this week, keeping it hot and humid with highs in the low 90s each day. Moisture is trapped underneath this high pressure, meaning it will be extremely humid and spotty t-storms are likely each afternoon and evening. Feels like temps top out above 100 most days this week.

