Georgia officials urge safety as fatal crashes reported grows over weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the number of fatal crashes reported in Georgia on the busy July 4 holiday weekend increases, the Georgia Department of Public Safety has urged everyone to drive safe and be careful on the roads.

There have been 10 fatal crashes reported on Georgia highways and roads as of Noon on July 3, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

July 4th Holiday Weekend Traffic Count is 10 as of noon. The Post 24 fatality previously reported happened prior to the holiday period and has been removed from the count. Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time. #gsp #gamccd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) July 3, 2022

To help combat drivers getting behind the wheel while impaired or distracted, AAA will be giving free tows and rides to only the driver of the vehicle for up to 10 miles beginning at 6 p.m. on July 1 until 6 a.m. on July 5. The number to call is 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

“The focus of this is to get impaired drivers off the road but to make sure they have a plan in place, an alternative before they head out,” said AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend.

Townsend said the Tow to Go program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. The program was used most recently on Memorial Day weekend. It’s not offered everywhere but it is available in parts of Georgia including metro Atlanta.

AAA reminds drivers they cannot make appointments for their Tow-to-Go Service as the service is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead for a sober ride. It is free and open to everyone. You are not required to be a AAA member to use the program.

