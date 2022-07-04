Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad
HSA Home Warranty told Kristi Hutchison her home’s heat index had to be 105 degrees before her A/C could be emergency repaired
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence.
The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down.
Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago, so when the A/C broke, she thought a phone call would get her immediate service.
But on June 16, Atlanta experienced record temperatures, sending air conditioning services into high demand. Hutchinson said an HSA customer service representative told her she would have to wait.
“They said it’s a 24-to-48 hour wait to get somebody, and I waited 24 hours and then called back and said, ‘I’m really hot. It’s hot!’”
When she asked for emergency service, the service representative told her the heat index needed to 105 degrees.
“It got up to 104 with the heat index and I called,” Hutchinson recalled. “I said I’m literally one degree away and asked, can you send someone out? And they said, ‘No. You have to wait.’”
HSA’s policy allows for customers to hire outside vendors if, after several days, it cannot provide one, but Hutchinson didn’t have any luck.
“So, I started looking and I found three (HVAC repair companies) and nobody wanted to do the HSA thing,” she said. “They said you’ll have to pay us out of pocket.”
HSA Home Warranty’s parent company, Front Door Home Warranty, also owns American Home Shield, Landmark Home Warranty and One Guard Warranty.
After CBS46 contacted Front Door Home Warranty, its corporate office assigned a vendor to the case. After checking online reviews, Better Call Harry discovered the vendor had an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Hutchinson requested another vendor and the following day, an “A” rated vendor fixed her unit, saving her more than $2,000 in repairs.
Here is a statement sent to Better Call Harry from HSA Home Warranty’s parent company
Even after what she went through, Hutchinson said she is going to keep her home warranty.
“I realized that it might be to my advantage to just keep them, ride them out another year, and see how it goes,” she said.
