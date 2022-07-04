Major crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-75 near Windy Hill Road
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A serious crash has shutdown all southbound lanes of Interstate-75 at Windy Hill Rd.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show what appears to be a group of people assisting someone lying in the middle of the interstate.
CBS46 is working to learn how many cars were involved in the crash and if anyone was injured.
