Advertisement

Major crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-75 near Windy Hill Road

Interstate-75 crash
Interstate-75 crash(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A serious crash has shutdown all southbound lanes of Interstate-75 at Windy Hill Rd.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show what appears to be a group of people assisting someone lying in the middle of the interstate.

CBS46 is working to learn how many cars were involved in the crash and if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A homeowner says warranty company told her that the heat index needed to be 105 degrees for...
Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad
Spectators enjoy Marietta's 4th in the Park parade and celebration on the town square
Thousands celebrate Independence Day in historic Marietta
Peachtree Road Race Wheelchair Division
2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race | Results
Golf course victims identified after triple shooting
New details emerge one year after Cobb County country club murders