Man who was reportedly suicidal shot by Houston County Sheriff’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead in Warner Robins after an encounter with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Preliminary information indicates the Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Tharpe Road for a welfare check on a suicidal man.

When they arrived, 44-year-old James Parks was barricaded inside the home.

After numerous attempts to contact Parks, he came out of the home with a gun. He reportedly chambered a round and as he turned towards deputies, he was shot.

Deputies performed first aid on Parks until EMS arrived. He was taken to Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The GBI has been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure when law enforcement is involved in a shooting.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.