New details emerge one year after Cobb County country club murders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Today marks one year ago a local golf course community was mourning the sudden death of beloved Golf Pro, 46-year-old Gene Siller.

Cobb County Police said Siller was shot and killed at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw while he was setting up the course for the 4th of July weekend last year.

Detectives said two other men, who were from out of town, were also kidnapped and and found shot to death in the back of a white dodge pick-up truck on golf course that same day.

Police eventually arrested 23-year-old suspect Bryan Rhoden for the felony murder of all three men, Gene Siller, Henry Valdez and Paul Pierson.

Newly obtained court documents allege Rhoden had help from Justin Caleb Pruitt and Taylor Nicole Cameron.

According to the police warrant, detectives allege Rhoden and Pruitt kidnapped, zip tied and duct taped Valdez and Pierson in a warehouse on Jonesboro Road in Clayton County on July 3, 2021.

From there Cobb County Police said the suspects loaded both men into the back of a white pick-up truck and drove more than 40 miles away to the Pinetree Country Club.

Police said Rhoden drove up onto the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club golf course, with both men in the back of the truck.

Detectives said when Country Club Golf Pro Gene Siller went to see what was going on, Rhoden allegedly shot Siller and the two men in the back of the truck.

Police also allege a third person, Taylor Nicole Cameron, helped conceal the murder weapon used to kill all three men.

“I was sitting on those stairs over there because I couldn’t go see him, for obvious reasons and it was so far away but I could see his red pants laying on the ground,” Siller’s widow Ashley told CBS46 last September that it’s been hard raising their two young sons alone.

Pinetree Country Club members told CBS46 Monday that they are also still hanging on to their fondest memories of Siller, ’He had only been here a couple of years but when you got to know him he was a heck of a guy,” a Pinetree Country Club golfer said.

”Whenever I ask the kids what they miss most, they say they miss his bravery and its ironic because how it all happened he was being brave,” Ashley said.

Ashley told CBS46 that she now holds an annual golf tournament at Pinetree to raise money for junior golfers, ”I want Gene’s legacy to be remembered for what he stands for and the humble and kind human being he was.”

”Such a tragic situation hopefully there will be some justice, we hope,” a Pinetree Country Club golfer said.

The fundraiser has continued to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for junior golfers.

Police said Rhoden and Pruitt are both now in police custody but CBS46 is still working to learn more about the status on Cameron.

