New police department in Stockbridge fully staffed, fully operational

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After more than two decades, the holiday weekend marked the beginning of service for Stockbridge’s brand new police department.

The city’s inaugural July 4th celebration was held Monday while simultaneously being the first major event Stockbridge Police Department oversaw.

Aside from a few technical difficulties, the agency says it’s had a successful launch of the new police jurisdiction.

“I’ve been doing it for quite some time,” Taurus Smiley explained. He’s not new to policing, just to the city.

After professional experience with other metro police and correctional departments, the officer saw Stockbridge PD ripe with potential.

“The narrative hasn’t been written yet, right.” Smiley continued, “and this is an opportunity like no other. It gives me a chance to be a part of something epic.”

The agency is a lone star in the metro as a department that is currently fully staffed. Sixty-two officers like Smiley have pledged to prioritize community policing.

“Bridge that gap, that’s the main focus,” he said.

A sentiment echoed by Chief Frank Trammer.

“Many issues that we’re facing, they are deep-seeded socioeconomic issues that we, in it of itself as an agency, can’t solve.” Trammer adds, “So the key to that is bringing community members together, bring partners that can help us.”

The chief says midnight on July 1, they immediately got to work. Fortunately, he says there were no major violent crime calls or unexpected patrols.

“There were a few technological glitches but outside of that, everything operated very smoothly.”

Stockbridge remains Henry County’s largest city. However, with only about 30,000 residents, compared to other metro Atlanta areas, it’s much smaller.

Trammer believes its legacy will be far greater.

“We want to be the nation’s premier model for professionalism and problem-solving partnerships in our community.”

