Single-car crash shuts down I-75 near Allgood Bridge Road in Marietta

Authorities urge drivers to seek an alternative route as a portion of I-75 shutdown
File photo of ambulance response.
File photo of ambulance response.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are investigating a serious single-car crash that shutdown a portion of I-75 southbound on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on I-75 south near the Allgood Road Bridge overpass around 9:15 p.m.

Officials warn motorists to expect delays and seek alternative routes if possible.  

Drivers can use Highway 41 as an alternate by exiting at or before the Canton Road connector exit. Some lanes will reopen within 30-45 minutes.  There is no additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

