Some Georgians Spend 4th of July in Protest

Independence Day Protests in Atlanta
Independence Day Protests in Atlanta(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There were four protests CBS46 crews followed today. For the people in the crowds, the Fourth of July is no celebration.

”I think this is ridiculous that we have to be here today,” said protestor, Erin O’Connell.

This day is not about fireworks or American flags. For the people our crews spoke to, Independence Day is about protesting for the America they believe was taken away from them; an America some protestors believe, they never had.

”I spent several years doing the Black Lives Matter protests in Atlanta; to put all that work in and fight for change all that time and now this happens- it feels like it really feels like every single part of my identity is being attacked,” said protestor, Skylar Burks.

Some demonstrators believe change needs to start on the state level.

“We’d love our rights back but what we want to see is Brian Kemp stop his 6 week ban. We want to see people getting out here and advocating for themselves,” said protest organizer, Mia Knighton.

Mia is 8 and a half months pregnant. She has been protesting for 10 days.

“We feel like we are regressing. We want to go back to progressing,” said Knighton, ”We are not here because we want to see an end to motherhood.”

This country is 246 years old today.

“I am starting to lose hope,” said Burks, “The good thing is all these people are out here, feeling the same pain as I am and knowing that they want to fight just as hard as I do.”

On a day some are celebrating the country’s independence and proudly displaying the American flag, others are not so proud; others are taking advantage of the very American tradition and protected right, to peacefully assemble.

