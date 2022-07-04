Advertisement

Thousands celebrate Independence Day in historic Marietta

Spectators enjoy Marietta's 4th in the Park parade and celebration on the town square
Spectators enjoy Marietta's 4th in the Park parade and celebration on the town square(CBS46)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Marietta is hosting its annual “4th In The Park Celebration” Monday with a parade, free live concerts, arts and crafts show, food, carnival games and fireworks finale.

As many as 30,000 spectators lined Roswell Street for the parade, which featured 2,000 participants, ranging from civic organizations to beauty queens to scouts to local business representatives.

Afternoon events are scheduled as follows:

12:00pm Concert featuring Scott Thompson

2:00pm Bell Ringing Ceremony

2:30pm Concert featuring the Atlanta Concert Band

7:00pm Concert featuring Josh Jones

8:00pm to 9:30pm Concert featuring Departure: The Journey Tribute Band

Following the concerts (at dark) Fireworks finale

