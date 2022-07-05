Advertisement

1 dead, 8 injured after car flips over on I-20

Deadly crash on I-20
Deadly crash on I-20(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and 8 others were injured after a single-car crash early Tuesday morning.

Dekalb County police say at around 4:15 a.m. officers were called to an accident on Interstate-20 westbound near Wesley Chapel Road.

Police said it appears that the driver lost control of the car which later overturned and rolled down an embankment.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and 7 others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, there were a total of nine people in the car at the time of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

