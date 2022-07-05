Atlanta police searching for missing 18-year-old last seen on Fourth of July

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are looking for an 18-year-old Atlanta man reported missing on July 4.

Jason Giersch was last seen at 515 Page Ave. NE, wearing a white shirt, red pants and driving a gray Honda CRV, according to police.

Giersch is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds with blonde hair and gray eyes. He has no known health issues.

If anyone has seen Giersch or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact investigators at 404-546-4235.

