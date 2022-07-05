Advertisement

Atlanta police searching for missing 18-year-old last seen on Fourth of July

Jason Giersch was last seen at 515 Page Ave. NE, wearing a white shirt, red pants and driving a...
Jason Giersch was last seen at 515 Page Ave. NE, wearing a white shirt, red pants and driving a gray Honda CRV, according to police.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are looking for an 18-year-old Atlanta man reported missing on July 4.

Jason Giersch was last seen at 515 Page Ave. NE, wearing a white shirt, red pants and driving a gray Honda CRV, according to police.

Giersch is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds with blonde hair and gray eyes. He has no known health issues.

If anyone has seen Giersch or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact investigators at 404-546-4235.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local police on high alert after Illinois shooting
Metro Atlanta police on alert during 4th of July festivities
Out & About in the ATL
Out and About in the ATL | July 6-10, 2022
Foundation pays mortgage for fallen officer
Foundation pays mortgage of fallen Henry County officer
Local police on high alert after Illinois shooting
Local police on high alert after Illinois shooting