Discarded fireworks blamed for two overnight house fires in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Smoldering debris from discarded fireworks caused two house fires in Gwinnett County overnight, according to Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services.

The first fire in the 1300 block of Shirley Drive in Buford was reported at 12:40 a.m. The 9-1-1 caller advised that the side of the house was on fire and the residents had evacuated.

The residents told the fire department that they were shooting fireworks when it began to rain. The trash from the fireworks was thrown into a plastic trash can and placed near the house. Some of the debris was not fully extinguished.

The second fire in the 3000 block of Meadow Point Drive in Snellville was reported shortly before 1 a.m. The 9-1-1 caller advised that the side of the house was on fire and the side of the neighboring house was also starting to burn.

The fire was determined to have started on the exterior of the home due to debris from discarded fireworks. The occupants were alerted by smoke alarms to safely exit the house. There were no injuries reported but the family of two adults and six children will require assistance from the Red Cross. The family in the exposure was able to stay in their home.

The fire department would like to remind everyone that it is important to soak discharged fireworks before putting them into the trash or leave the fireworks to the professionals.

