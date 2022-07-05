Advertisement

Fight at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Coweta County leads to pursuit, arrests

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fight that began at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Tuesday near East Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road in Coweta County ended after a vehicle crashed while being pursued by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy who was in the area when the call came out saw a vehicle leaving the KFC parking lot that matched a description given to 911.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it kept going.

The pursuit continued into Fayette County where the vehicle crashed. The deputy took two people into custody. One of the occupants of the vehicle was wanted for aggravated assault with a gun by the Atlanta Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation. No information was given about the fight before the pursuit and the names of the individuals who were arrested were not released.

