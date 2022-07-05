First Alert Forecast: Hot, humid and stormy pattern continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High temperatures in the low to mid 90s are likely through the end of the workweek, and it will feel even hotter because of high humidity. The heat index may peak near 100° Wednesday through Friday afternoon in the Atlanta Metro area. In addition, low temperatures in the mid 70s are likely.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s on Tuesday. Scattered t-storms are possible - mainly in the afternoon and evening. The low temperature will be in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday before it gets into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. The risk of storms is slightly lower (30%) on Wednesday and Thursday. Both afternoons may feel 100° because of high humidity.

There is a 40% chance of a storm in your area on Friday as highs stay in the low to mid 90s. The risk of rain increases to 60% on Saturday and we have issued a First Alert for that day due to the possibility of rain/storms cancelling your outdoor plans. It will be in the low 90s before storms arrive. It may turn slightly cooler late in the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.