FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower Rain Chances Tonight; Hot & Humid Wednesday

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see rain chances decrease after sunset, with a 20% chance of rain/storms late this evening & overnight. It will remain very muggy and warm with lows dropping to the mid 70s.

Tonight
Tonight(CBS46)

Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid! Feels like temperatures will reach near 100 degrees. A 30% chance of afternoon pop-up rain and storms.

Wednesday
Wednesday(CBS46)

What You Need To Know:

It will remain hot and humid all week! Feels like temperatures will be near 100 through Saturday. There is a FIRST ALERT Saturday as a cold front approaches North Georgia. This cold front will bring the highest rain chances of the week Saturday, with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Behind the front, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and humidity! Early next week, highs will be in the 80s with little/no rain Monday & Tuesday.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

