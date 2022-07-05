FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower Rain Chances Tonight; Hot & Humid Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see rain chances decrease after sunset, with a 20% chance of rain/storms late this evening & overnight. It will remain very muggy and warm with lows dropping to the mid 70s.

Tonight (CBS46)

Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid! Feels like temperatures will reach near 100 degrees. A 30% chance of afternoon pop-up rain and storms.

Wednesday (CBS46)

What You Need To Know:

It will remain hot and humid all week! Feels like temperatures will be near 100 through Saturday. There is a FIRST ALERT Saturday as a cold front approaches North Georgia. This cold front will bring the highest rain chances of the week Saturday, with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Behind the front, we’ll see a drop in temperatures and humidity! Early next week, highs will be in the 80s with little/no rain Monday & Tuesday.

7 day forecast (CBS46)

