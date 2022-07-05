First Alert Forecast: Very High Humidity Through the Week
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer humidity this week brings us a heat index above 100 each afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Feels like temps around 100 degrees through the afternoon. Isolated t-showers between 3-10pm.
High: 92° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 30%
What You Need to Know:
The air will feel thick this week. Extremely high humidity will cause feels-like temps to climb into the 100-105 range each afternoon through Saturday. Spotty PM t-storms will pop up each day, with the highest coverage coming on Saturday as a cold front approaches.
