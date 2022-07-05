Holiday travel rush ends at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Millions of Americans hit the road or went wheels up to celebrate the holiday and some are still trying to get back home.

On Tuesday morning Hartsfield Jackson International Airport reported 16 delays and three cancellations.

On July 4, there were almost 200 delays and almost 30 cancellations into or out of Atlanta.

Across the country, U.S. airlines saw more than 1500 cancelations and nearly 18,000 delays according to “FlightAware” data.

Many of those delays and cancelations were blamed on staffing shortages, the weather, and mechanical issues.

One Atlanta mom traveling from Boston, New York says delays and trying to find her bag made her trip even more complicated with a baby in tow.

“Traveling with an infant is challenging enough, but add on the extra time it took, so really it was like an eight-hour day,” explained Jen Yearwood.

While Delta has had a rough summer, operations were relatively smooth this weekend after late last week announcing preemptive reductions in its summer flight schedule.

Operations at airlines like United Airlines and JetBlue were also smoothly.

