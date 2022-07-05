Lightning strikes likely to blame for two fires during Monday’s storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Major damage was left behind when strong storms ripped through parts of the metro late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Some of the damage was from trees falling on powerlines and/or homes, but investigators in Cobb and Cherokee Counties say lightning is likely to blame for at least two house fires.

Julie Baruchman’s quiet evening at home turned out to be anything but when intense storms moved through her Deer Run neighborhood in Woodstock.

“I kept thinking in the back woods. It probably hit a tree,” said Julie Baruchman.

But it wasn’t a tree that was hit. Instead, Baruchman says fire fighters suspect her house took a direct hit from a lightning strike, which then lead to a fire. She and her husband, who is disabled, had only seconds to escape.

“I said are you going to be okay? Can you get out of the house? Can you run, not walk? But he was near the foyer, and he was able to get out. And we were all able to get out,” said Baruchman.

Just a few hours later in Acworth, a home along Serenity Drive was gutted by fire overnight. Cobb County fire officials say a lightning strike is likely to blame.

“The likelihood of your house being struck by lightning in one in every 200,” said Deputy Chief Carl Crumbley, of Cobb County Emergency Services.

While the chances of you getting struck by lightning are low, that’s not the case for your house. In fact, Georgia ranks number two for the most insurance claims from lightning strikes, nearly 5,000 in 2020, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

There are ways to protect your home. Deputy Chief Crumbley says it starts with having a licensed electrician properly ground your house.

“If your house isn’t grounded correctly it can travel through gas lines. It can ultimately start a fire in your attic space. It can even start in the basement wherever those gas lines and electrical lines travel,” said Crumbley.

Crumble says you can also install lightning rods on your roof, which redirects the energy from a lightning strike to the ground, away from your home.

No one was hurt in the fires, but a cat died in the Cobb County fire.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.