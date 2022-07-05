Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to death in Rome

STEPHANO GREEN
STEPHANO GREEN(Rome Police Department)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Rome Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Stephano Green in connection to the death of a man on July 3.

Rome PD says they received a call about a crash with an injury on Tolbert Street around 5:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified as 40-year-old Derricus Whatley.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Green. If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or Rome PD at 706-238-5111.

