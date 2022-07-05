Advertisement

Metro Atlanta police on alert during 4th of July festivities

By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many people noticed a heightened police presence at local July 4 festivities after the mass shooting in Illinois during a 4th of July parade.

Roswell police and fire crews were standing by during the festivities and dozens of police officers were on hand in Chamblee.

Chamblee Police Chief Keery Thomas says they don’t take anything for granted and they are always ready.

Luckily, no major issues have been reported in the metro Atlanta area.

