New partnership helps Atlanta families gain legal representation when facing eviction

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to donate $500,000 to the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation.

The resolution symbolizes the beginning of a new partnership between the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation.

The AVLF provides free legal help to Atlanta families facing all kinds of issues, including eviction or issues with their landlords. They also help families navigate the legal system.

This new partnership will create of a team of people to help Atlanta families facing eviction.

”This ensures that our hardest-hit communities that are facing evictions have access to a layer. New York is the first place to do this. They found that 80% of the time, when there was representation people were not evicted,” District 5 Councilwoman, Liliana Bakhtiari, “This is something we can do to give tenants some form of protection of their rights in Georgia, in Atlanta because a majority of our occupants are renters.”

The councilwoman tells me she’s confident the pilot program will prove how effective this partnership will be at keeping people in their homes.

