Out and About in the ATL | July 6-10, 2022

WEDNESDAY

Red Top Brewing Co. in Acworth is hosting Drag Karaoke with Tug Boat The Queen. Come out to sing and have some jello shots.

Trackside Tavern in Decatur is hosting Drink & Doodle. Bring projects, art supplies, stickers etc. to work on.

THURSDAY

Jeff Sparks combines the smooth sounds of R&B with hand-clapping gospel, funk and soul music. He will perform at City Winery Atlanta on North Avenue NE.

Thriving Thursday at Decatur’s Rainbow Park Amphitheater will feature music by DJ Tron, Blackstop Comedy, Unknown Lyric and more.

New Kids on the Block is bringing their Mixtape Tour to State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

FRIDAY

The theme for the next Fernbank After Dark at the Fernbank Museum is “UnNatural History.” Explore the odd, peculiar and sometimes just plain wackiness in nature. Music by Tracksuit Mafia. Cocktails, craft beer and small plates will be available for separate purchase.

Fridays-N-Duluth will feature a Caribbean-themed block party at the Town Green. There will also be food trucks and photo ops.

The Blue Man Group is performing this weekend at The Fox Theatre. Three bald and blue men take guests on a journey bursting with magic, laughter and surprises. Students receive a special discount.

The Revs & Riffs Music Festival is happening at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. Performances by rapper Flo Rida, Candlebox and Atlanta-based rock act Blackberry Smoke.

SATURDAY

The Atlanta Kids Fest is happening in Avalon Park in McDonough. There will be inflatables, face painting, entertainment, games, food trucks and more.

The Drive Your Dreams car show at the Georgia World Congress Center will feature celebrity cars, exotic cars, old-school cars, monster trucks and family fun.

The Cobb Tasting Festival is happening at Cobb County Fairgrounds in Marietta. There will be all types of foods including American, Asian, soul, Italian, vegan, Puerto Rican, French, German, Jamaican and more. All samples will range in price from $1 to $8.

The Creole Food Festival is happening this weekend at 30 North Avenue NE. Creole cuisine blends French, Spanish, West and North African, Amerindian, Haitian and Portuguese flavors. In addition to food, there will be live music and a cash bar.

Savanna Nights is returning to Zoo Atlanta. There will be wildlife-inspired cocktails, live music from Buttered Bourbon, special keeper talks, food trucks and more.

The band Walden is celebrating its 10th anniversary at Gate City Brewing Company in Roswell. The band formed in 2012 when four best friends from Pope High School formed a rock band. They are now an Atlanta staple.

The Woodstock Summer Concert Series will feature Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. The performance will take place in the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater.

Park Tavern at Piedmont Park is hosting Electric Avenue. The group has been dubbed “America’s Greatest 80s Band” by Pat Benatar and has performed with Kid Rock, Pitbull, Little River Band and more.

Vansire is performing at The Eastern in Reynoldstown. They will be joined by the Yot Club for the all-ages show.

Country singer Luke Bryan is bringing his Raised Up Right Tour to Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta. Special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.

SUNDAY

