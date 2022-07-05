Summer rain showers providing more breeding opportunities for mosquitoes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mosquito season in full swing as the summer months heat up. And with frequent rain showers, they’re breeding fast. Health officials are now trying keep the mosquito population at bay.

“Just whenever we have increase of rain events, that’s always going to increase chances of mosquitos,” said Galen Baxter, Fulton County district environmental health director.

These insects find areas with puddles of water and breed.

“Whenever you have standing water around your home, flower pots, bird baths, old tires, buckets, anything like that, we would encourage you to empty out the standing water,” said Baxter.

Fulton County health officials are also working to address any potential spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

“From July to October of every year, we have a third party contractor - mosquito company contractor - to do testing for us, where we check mosquito pools to check for any vector-born illnesses,” said Baxter.

They also have some tips to help protect yourself from attracting mosquitos..

“If you’re outdoors, make sure you wear light color clothing - long sleeves, just wear mosquito repellant with Deet,” said Baxter.

