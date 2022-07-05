US to offer monkeypox vaccine to states with high cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cases of the monkeypox virus are steadily rising in our country, including right here in Georgia.

Health officials are pushing for more access to testing and vaccines.

Under this newest plan, the Biden administration is going to be offering more testing and vaccine materials to states based on the case rate.

According to CDC data Georgia currently has 11 known cases.

Nationwide data shows there are 350 reported cases of monkeypox.

Under the new rollout plan, doctors will be focusing on men who have sex with men and their known partners.

Doctors will also focus on anyone who thinks they might have been recently exposed through an anonymous partner.

But so far experts still are not calling the monkeypox outbreak a crisis yet.

“I think it would be risky to classify as it low, medium, or high. Given the numbers, I would not say right now at this particular point that it is a ‘high risk,” explained Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease:

