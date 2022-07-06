16-year-old shot while riding in friend’s car near Metropolitan Parkway, Cleveland Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 16-year-old female is in the hospital after she was shot while riding in a car on Metropolitan Parkway SW near Cleveland Avenue SW on late Tuesday night.

According to Atlanta Police, the 16-year-old was with a 19-year-old female when the older female’s ex-boyfriend allegedly began shooting at them from outside the vehicle.

The two females flagged down a police officer around 11:30 p.m. on Northside Drive. The 16-year-old was transported to a local hospital. Police said she was “stable” but her condition is unknown.

It is also unknown if anyone was arrested.

