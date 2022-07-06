988: New national mental health hotline launching soon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new three-digit number is set to launch July 16 nationwide, offering an easier way to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Like 911 for emergencies, 988 will soon be the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to Lifeline.

In Georgia, calls to the Lifeline are directed to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL).

Data collected by the New York Times shows Georgia is already struggling to answer crisis calls. In the last quarter of 2021, Georgia’s crisis hotline abonnement rate was 25%, among the worst in the country.

To learn more about the history of 988, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.