Atlanta city councilman helps save man during ride-along
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta city councilman is being credited with saving a life while on a ride-along with Atlanta Police Department.
Councilman Dustin Hills was with an officer when they responded to a man in distress.
Video shows Hill, who has experience as a registered nurse, help keep the man’s airway open.
Officers were able to administer Narcan and revive the man.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.