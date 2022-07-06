Atlanta city councilman helps save man during ride-along

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta city councilman is being credited with saving a life while on a ride-along with Atlanta Police Department.

Councilman Dustin Hills was with an officer when they responded to a man in distress.

Video shows Hill, who has experience as a registered nurse, help keep the man’s airway open.

Officers were able to administer Narcan and revive the man.

