Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens meets with students and youth counselors at Camp Best Friends

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta tradition, that started back in 1981 is still providing a safe haven and fun activities for kids years later.

Mayor Andre Dickens met with kids and youth counselors at the Camp Best Friends location Dunbar Recreation Center on Tuesday.

“After-school programs, internships, summer programs, and other enrichment opportunities play vital roles in every child’s educational success and contribute to a child’s healthy development,” said Dickens. “Introducing youth to new programs encourages their curiosity and opens many doors of learning.”

Dickens and his family are part of the ‘Camp Best Friends’ legacy. Both Dickens and his daughter were camp best friends’ campers.

