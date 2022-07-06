Advertisement

Cobb County COVID level increases to ‘HIGH’ following 4th of July holiday weekend

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cobb County, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb & Douglas Public Health reported that COVID has risen to the category of high community transmission in both Cobb and Douglas counties.

CDPH also announced that “we are now offering Pfizer (Marietta location) in addition to Moderna (Marietta and Douglas locations) for children ages 6 months to 5 years old. No appointment is necessary.”

Here is the news release announcing the increase in COVID rate:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health urges the citizens of both Cobb and Douglas Counties to take the necessary prevention steps to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, as the current community level for both counties has now increased to the High category.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended actions based on the High level are to:

How are COVID-19 Community Levels calculated? COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Know Your Community Level: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html

About Cobb & Douglas Public Health: Since 1920, Cobb & Douglas Public Health, along with the Georgia Department of Public Health, has been committed to the vision of “Healthier Lives. Healthier Community. We are dedicated to improving our residents’ quality of life by tracking and preventing the spread of disease, promoting health and safety, providing exceptional medical services, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies. For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.

