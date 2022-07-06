Advertisement

Crews working to repair gas leak in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue photo of gas leak
Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue photo of gas leak(Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue Twitter)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews are working to repair an outside natural gas leak near a busy intersection in Norcross Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the gas leak occurred near the intersection of Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road.

Officials warn motorists to seek an alternative route as Graves Road will be shut down while work is completed.

This is an active incident. There are no additional details.

