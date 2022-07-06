Crews working to repair gas leak in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews are working to repair an outside natural gas leak near a busy intersection in Norcross Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the gas leak occurred near the intersection of Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road.

Officials warn motorists to seek an alternative route as Graves Road will be shut down while work is completed.

Active Incident: Outside natural gas leak near intersection of Graves Road and Dawson Boulevard in Norcross. Graves Road is shut down at this location. Adjust travel plans. pic.twitter.com/5u1jhGpAdy — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) July 6, 2022

This is an active incident. There are no additional details.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.