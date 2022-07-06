Data privacy called into question after Supreme Court ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Law enforcement and other officials can subpoena a lot of personal data that could give away whether or not a person has had an abortion - everything from search history, social media messages, and location.

And tech companies are responding. Period-tracking apps, like “Flo,” are working on making user data anonymous. While Google recently announced that it will automatically delete information about users who visit abortion clinics -- or any spot that could trigger legal problems.

But whether authorities seek out this information remains to be seen.

“We’ve already heard several DAs in Georgia say, ‘I’m not going to prosecute these cases at all.’ So in those jurisdictions, you’re not going to be investigated, you’re not going to have your sensitive information subpoenaed, or issued a search warrant,” said Page Pate, lawyer.

Atlanta city council members unanimously passed a resolution last month, banning city funds from being used to investigate alleged illegal abortions. While in Dekalb County, DA Sherry Boston said she won’t prosecute individuals under Georgia’s pending heartbeat law, which would ban abortions after the 6-week mark.

However, having a DA who won’t pursue your private data isn’t a guarantee.

“In other jurisdictions, you may have a very aggressive da, in a rural part of this state, who can go use those tools to go after the private information,” said Pate.

Some social media platforms, like Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, haven’t made any announcements on any new changes to protect user privacy data.

