DeKalb County police investigating death in parking lot near Decatur and Clairmont roads

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are on the scene of an incident in a parking lot near North Decatur and Clairmont Roads.

Police say that “one male victim” is deceased.

Although police have not provided information on how the victim died, a CBS46 crew did observe shell casings at the scene.

This is a developing story.

