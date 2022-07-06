DeKalb County police investigating death in parking lot near Decatur and Clairmont roads
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are on the scene of an incident in a parking lot near North Decatur and Clairmont Roads.
Police say that “one male victim” is deceased.
Although police have not provided information on how the victim died, a CBS46 crew did observe shell casings at the scene.
This is a developing story.
