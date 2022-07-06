FIRST ALERT | Extreme heat, scattered storms rule the forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hot, occasionally stormy, weather is in the forecast through the end of the work-week.

A classic summer weather pattern has developed across the southeastern United States; complete with hot temperatures, humidity and a daily chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

At 1 p.m., temperatures are already near 90° in several communities. With the humidity factored in, it feels like it’s closer to 100°. By mid-afternoon, actual temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel like it’s between 105° and 108°. Postpone strenuous outdoor activities until later in the evening; closer to sunset. If you work outside, take extra breaks and make sure you’re staying hydrated.

Like the past several afternoons, scattered showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up and will persist through early evening. A storm, or two, may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. The First Alert Weather Team will also be tracking storms that develop in East Tennessee and make a run for North Georgia this evening.

The same general pattern lingers through the rest of the week. However, heat subsides a bit as a ‘cool front’ approaches; increasing the chance of rain and storms heading into the start of the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday,

Cutter

