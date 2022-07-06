First Alert Forecast: Storm threat on Saturday triggers a First Alert

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The high temperature will be in the low to mid 90s into early this weekend. It will also be very humid, and that means it will feel like the low 100s during the hottest part of the afternoon. Take it easy and stay hydrated during this latest heat wave. The temperature will slowly fall through the 80s into the 70s at night. The best chance to cool off quickly is if your area gets hit with a thunderstorm, and they will be isolated to scattered throughout north Georgia from Wednesday through Friday - mainly in the afternoon.

We have issued a First Alert for a better chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain is in the afternoon and evening. It will be hot and humid before the storms arrive. Highs will be in the 90s and it will feel like 100 if the storms hold off until mid-afternoon.

It will likely be less hot and humid on Sunday, but scattered showers and storms could pop up again. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 50% chance of rain. The lower humidity and temps in the 80s may last into early next week before the 90s return.

